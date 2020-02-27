Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,291,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,079,000 after buying an additional 55,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.48. 1,125,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,291. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

