Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Linde stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.67. 180,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.61. The company has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $166.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

