Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,491,000 after buying an additional 139,908 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.43. 1,187,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,621. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

