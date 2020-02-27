Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.41. 86,023,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,678,080. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $59.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

