Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,511 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 42.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

CGC stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 5,440,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,159,385. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.