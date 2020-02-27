Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 133.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,350 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

SPHB traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 11,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,384. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.