Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,200. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2057 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

