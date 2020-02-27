Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,839. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $115.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

