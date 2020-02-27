Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 11,053 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after purchasing an additional 947,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,584,000 after purchasing an additional 925,464 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,519,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Yum China stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 371,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.