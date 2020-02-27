Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,055 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Progressive by 415,682.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 486,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 486,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.19. 135,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

