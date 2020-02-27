Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,104 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,104 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,842,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

