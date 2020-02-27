Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,896 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. 6,490,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,319. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

