Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 17,436 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Cameco worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 301,152 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 541,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 82,035 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 135,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

