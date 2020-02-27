Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 24,420 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 24,420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,741 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.00. 339,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

