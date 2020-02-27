Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,891 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:CL traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,027. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,765 shares of company stock worth $19,331,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.