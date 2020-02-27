Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,176 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 50.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lincoln National by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $49.01. 151,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

