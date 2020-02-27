Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,556 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Heico by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Heico by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Heico by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Heico by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heico stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.44. 92,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heico Corp has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

