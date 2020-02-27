Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ETN traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $94.97. The company had a trading volume of 379,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.58. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.