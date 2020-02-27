Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $126.13. 189,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,114. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $128.29 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

