Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s Largest Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 27.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned about 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $346,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG opened at $119.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $299.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

