Progyny (PGNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Progyny has set its Q4 guidance at $0.01 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGNY opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

