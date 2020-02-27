Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.87. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $2,438,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,425. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

