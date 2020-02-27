ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PRQR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.41. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $16.07.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRQR shares. ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.