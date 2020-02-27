ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 287.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.2% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of TQQQ opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $118.80.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.