ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (CMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

CMD opened at $66.01 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $93.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s previous dividend of $0.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti decreased their price objective on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In other ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity news, CEO George L. Fotiades bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.62 per share, with a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,662,833.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,983.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $436,005. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.