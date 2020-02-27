ProSight Global to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:PROS)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ProSight Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ProSight Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PROS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $14.10 on Thursday. ProSight Global has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,751,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,775,000.

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

