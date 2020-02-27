Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $124.43 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

NASDAQ:PTVCB traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 1,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,995. Protective Insurance has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

