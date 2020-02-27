Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 428.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $82,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.52. 3,928,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,954. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $77.26 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

