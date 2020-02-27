Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Public Storage worth $48,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Public Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.62.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $228.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.64. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $202.68 and a 1 year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.