PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in PVH by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in PVH by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

NYSE:PVH traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.97. 68,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

