PWR Coin (PWR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $88,161.00 and $6.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00987493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042587 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00202920 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001954 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00324571 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.