Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the January 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PXS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,351. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXS. ValuEngine downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

