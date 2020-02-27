Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) Short Interest Up 21.4% in February

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 36,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of PZN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 3,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $470.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

