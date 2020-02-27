Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Issued By KeyCorp

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of LSI opened at $116.50 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 301.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

