Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTHM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

LTHM stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.