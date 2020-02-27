Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 836,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

