Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.45.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded down $14.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,912. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.02. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth $13,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

