Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Nabors Industries Ltd. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Watson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $650.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,262,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581,316 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Nabors Industries by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,959,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 2,101,331 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Nabors Industries by 2,470.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 839,844 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 797,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

