Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

