Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issued By Capital One Financial

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PEB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,711,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.4% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

