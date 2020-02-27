Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,316 shares of company stock worth $19,481,161. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 39.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.