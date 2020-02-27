Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Lifted by Cormark

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Cormark increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

EFN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$12.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.38. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$13.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

