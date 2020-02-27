Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Cut by Wedbush

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EPZM. Cowen lifted their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Epizyme stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. 327,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,999. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.35% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Epizyme by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Epizyme by 17.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 133.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,321 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $124,152.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

