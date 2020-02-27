Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Lifted by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.57.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.84 and a 52-week high of C$16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.98%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

