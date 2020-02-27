Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE:FCN traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.09. 3,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,271. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $130.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79,209 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 903,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,098 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

