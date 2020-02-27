Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised by Analyst

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gaia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Gaia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.18. Gaia has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gaia by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaia during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gaia during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.