Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Guardant Health Inc Decreased by Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

NASDAQ GH traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.31. 51,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 0.23. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $199,006.20. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $44,487.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,342 shares of company stock worth $9,597,398. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

