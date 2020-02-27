Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HB Fuller in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 3,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. HB Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HB Fuller by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HB Fuller by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HB Fuller by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HB Fuller by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

