Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Boosted by William Blair

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLIO. Sidoti boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.04. 1,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Helios Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 915,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.