Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $603.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,448 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 320.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 488,799 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,778,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.53%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

